Merson speaks on Liverpool's EFL Cup final loss: The Premier League is the Holy Grail

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has asked fans to look at the bigger picture after what has been a tough week for Liverpool.

After being knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Liverpool faced Newcastle United at Wembley only to lose 2-1 in what has been a dire week under manager Arne Slot. However, despite being a huge Arsenal fan Merson has called for some perspective as many mock the Reds despite them being top of the Premier League by some distance.

"When you sit down in the cold light of day, if you're a Liverpool fan or player, the Premier League is the Holy Grail. Especially for Liverpool who've won the Champions League enough times, if someone said to you, right, what do you win this season? You'd have to say the Premier League. It's the Holy Grail."

"They won it last time in lockdown. It wasn't the same. Their fans weren't there. And their fans will be there this time when they pick it up.

"So let's not look shy about how great they've done. They've lost one game in the league. They've just had a bad week. To lose one game in the Premier League is just mind-blowing. I think everybody's got to just get it in perspective."

Liverpool sit 12 points clear at the top of the league and will rest during what is a much-needed international break. After 2 weeks' rest, Slot’s side come back to face Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield which should get behind a side who now only have one chance at silverware this season in the Ducthman's first season since taking over from former manager Jurgen Klopp.