Moyes admits Everton's lack goal threat after 'desperate' Man United draw

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Everton boss David Moyes.
Everton boss David Moyes.Profimedia

Everton have maintained their unbeaten start to the 2026/27 Premier League season with a dramatic 2-2 home draw against Manchester United.

Tyrique George's late goal pulled the Toffees level at 1-1, but David Moyes' side needed another equaliser deep into added time from debutant Ainsley Maitland-Niles, to grab themselves a point.

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It's the second weekend in a row where Everton have required a late goal to avoid defeat as James Tarkowski slotted home to claim a draw at Bournemouth.

Despite keeping their solid run going, Moyes admitted his target was to win, and a familiar lack of cutting edge in attack blocked that from happening.

"I'm probably disappointed that we didn't win today. I set out hoping we would win the game and I felt we had a big chance to do that.

"I was desperate to win, but it didn't go that way. In the final third we just didn't have enough and our crosses into the box weren't good enough.

"Deliveries from set plays were not good enough to get us goals in those situations either. We got there in the end, but for me, the lack of good chances to score was the part of our performance which I didn't like. 

Next up for Everton is a Premier League trip to winless Tottenham on September 12th as Moyes looks to extend his unbeaten start to 2026/27.

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Premier LeagueDavid MoyesEvertonManchester United

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