Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Coventry boss Lampard explains difference between Man City and Arsenal defeats

John Terry names two Arsenal stars Chelsea can expose in Premier League derby

Man United line-up v Everton: Carrick faces off against former boss Moyes

Arsenal lineup v Chelsea: Confirmed team news as Konsa and Guimaraes eye first starts of 2026/27

Most read on Flashscore News

Hong Kong talent beats Antonsen to reach biggest result of his career in China Masters

Croatia legend Modric opts against international retirement, will play in Nations League

'Reason why they were bought': Haaland praises new Manchester City signings

Football Tracker: Havertz scores against former side to level, Barca thrash Valencia

'It felt like a win' - Everton scored Maitland-Niles reflects on late Man United draw

'It felt like a win' - Everton scored Maitland-Niles reflects on late Man United draw
'It felt like a win' - Everton scored Maitland-Niles reflects on late Man United drawREUTERS

Everton goal scorer Ainsley Maitland-Niles admitted that the late 2-2 draw with Man United on Sunday (September 6) 'felt like a win.'

The 29-year-old joined Everton from Lyon on deadline day for a reported £3 million and has made an immediate impact for David Moyes’ side.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Handed his debut against Man United, Maitland-Niles scored a sensational added time equaliser from long range to ensure the spoils were shared.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the right back said: "It felt like a win. We dug deep and managed to get a point in the end. The crowd were with us and we were fighting to the end and that's why you get those results.

On his goal: "It's amazing, everyone wants to start off like that and thankfully I did. The ball fell to me on the edge of the box, I put my foot through it and it ended up in the top corner which I'm happy about."

On making an instant impact: "I came in to work hard. It's a team full of hardworkers so I fit right in. I'm going to show I can fit right in and pull my weight and give as much as everyone else, if not more."

Mentions
Ainsley Maitland-NilesManchester UnitedEvertonPremier League

Related Articles

Maitland-Niles ready to 'fit right in' after spectacular Everton debut

Maitland-Niles snatches sensational late draw as Everton hold Man United

Everton make Grealish decision ahead of Man United showdown