Everton goal scorer Ainsley Maitland-Niles admitted that the late 2-2 draw with Man United on Sunday (September 6) 'felt like a win.'

The 29-year-old joined Everton from Lyon on deadline day for a reported £3 million and has made an immediate impact for David Moyes’ side.

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Handed his debut against Man United, Maitland-Niles scored a sensational added time equaliser from long range to ensure the spoils were shared.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the right back said: "It felt like a win. We dug deep and managed to get a point in the end. The crowd were with us and we were fighting to the end and that's why you get those results.

On his goal: "It's amazing, everyone wants to start off like that and thankfully I did. The ball fell to me on the edge of the box, I put my foot through it and it ended up in the top corner which I'm happy about."

On making an instant impact: "I came in to work hard. It's a team full of hardworkers so I fit right in. I'm going to show I can fit right in and pull my weight and give as much as everyone else, if not more."