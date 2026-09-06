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Maitland-Niles ready to 'fit right in' after spectacular Everton debut

Everton defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
Everton defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles.Reuters

Club debuts do not go much better than Ainsley Maitland-Niles' sensational Everton bow.

The Toffees completed a deadline day transfer deal to land the former Arsenal man from Lyon as David Moyes jumped at the chance to bring in more cover at right-back.

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Moyes threw the 29-year-old into the action with 15 minutes to go in their crunch Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Tyrique George's brilliant finish dragged Everton level on 83 minutes before Benjamin Sesko edged the Red Devils back in front in added time.

However, their was to be one final twist at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, as the clocked ticked past the indicated six minutes of time tacked on by the officials and Maitland-Niles nervelessly bulleted home an outrageous equaliser.

"It felt like a win. We dug deep and managed to get a point in the end. The crowd were with us and we were fighting to the end and that's why you get those results.

"It's amazing, everyone wants to start off like that and thankfully I did. The ball fell to me on the edge of the box, I put my foot through it and it ended up in the top corner which I'm happy about.

"I came in to work hard. It's a team full of hard workers so I fit right in. I'm going to show I can fit right in and pull my weight and give as much as everyone else, if not more."

Next up for Everton is a Premier League trip to winless Tottenham on September 12th as Moyes aims to extend his unbeaten start to 2026/27.

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Premier LeagueAinsley Maitland-NilesDavid MoyesEvertonManchester United

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