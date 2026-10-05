Sheringham believes "Anfield is going to be incredible" after Man City's financial charges

Premier League icon Teddy Sheringham has spoken on the effect of Manchester City's financial charges.

Following a guilty verdict handed to Manchester City on 114 of the 115 charges, the Premier League side head back into club football with a dark cloud over them.

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City artificially inflated revenue and reduced costs by more than £900m through arrangements involving sponsorship and owner funding, sparking outrage as many demand their title be stripped off of them.

Liverpool finished one point behind City in 2018-19 and 2021-22 and many believe they are just one of many clubs who should be handed City's titles when a punishment is made.

Anfield won't be welcoming

The Reds welcome City to Anfield this Sunday and speaking to Hajper, Sheringham admitted that Liverpool fans won't give their title rivals a warm welcome.

"Anfield is going to be incredible. We all know the Scousers. They’ll bring a lot of humour to it. I bet they’re all writing their songs for the big now, and there won’t just be one. They’ll be coming at Manchester City from all the angles they can with what’s been going on.

"It’ll be a very interesting game, very ferocious but very humorous too, and I’m eagerly looking forward to it."

How could the City squad be affected?

He later spoke on the impact of the financial charges on the City squad ahead of the game, believing that it may not have a huge impact despite the potential consequences.

"Will it galvanise Manchester City or rattle them? I don’t think it will have any effect at first. It’s not on the players. It’s nothing to do with these players or even the manager. I doubt they knew what was going on behind the scenes.

"They’ve been given the tools to work with, and as a manager and a squad, you get on with it, for good or for bad. When you’re a manager and you’re asking for a couple of players and then a couple more, and your club brings them in, that must be a fantastic feeling, but it’s not on the players or Enzo Maresca, but that won’t matter to Liverpool and their fans at Anfield.

"Over time, the more that all this goes on and gets dragged out, that’s when you’ll see the impact, if City lose or draw a game they should have won, and all of a sudden it will land on top of them, but who knows how it’s going to affect people."