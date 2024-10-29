Mourinho on potential Premier League return: I will never go to manage one of those teams

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has clarified his stance on a Premier League return one day.

The Portuguese head coach was livid after being sent off during his team’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Europa League.

Mourinho was complaining about a lack of penalty award for his team when he was given a straight red by the referee.

"I think the best thing I have to do is when I leave Fenerbahce I go to a club that doesn't play UEFA competitions," he said post-game.

"So you find a club in England from the bottom of the table, needs a coach in two years, I am ready to go. And I don't want to say any more about it."

This week, he added to Sky Sports: "Even though the Premier League is the best competition in the world, I am never going there to manage a club in the relegation zone.

"I will never go to manage one of those teams."