Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler opens up on Welbeck's "very painful" injury
Man Utd chiefs make new Antony transfer decision
Newcastle target Barcelona forward in shock January move
Man Utd keeper Onana and Mourinho agree on Mazraoui performance

Amad reacts to being benched for Man Utd against Fenerbahce

Ansser Sadiq
Amad reacts to being benched for Man Utd against Fenerbahce
Amad reacts to being benched for Man Utd against FenerbahceTribal Football
Manchester United forward Amad has reacted to being benched against Fenerbahce on Thursday.

The Ivory Coast international did come onto the field in the second half, but only after substitute Antony had gotten injured minutes after he came on.

Advertisement
Advertisement

When manager Erik ten Hag was asked about Antony getting the nod over Amad to replace Marcus Rashford, he explained that the Brazilian had impressed in training.

"Fans, thanks for the support," Amad said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The forward has previously commented about his lack of game time at United.

However, he has been a more integral part of Ten Hag’s setup over the past few months.

Mentions
Diallo AmadManchester UnitedFenerbahcePremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains going with Antony over Amad in Fenerbahce draw
Scholes on Man Utd draw at Fenerbahce: Mourinho performance was better than the game!
Man Utd boss Ten Hag upset for injured Antony