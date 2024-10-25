Amad reacts to being benched for Man Utd against Fenerbahce

Manchester United forward Amad has reacted to being benched against Fenerbahce on Thursday.

The Ivory Coast international did come onto the field in the second half, but only after substitute Antony had gotten injured minutes after he came on.

When manager Erik ten Hag was asked about Antony getting the nod over Amad to replace Marcus Rashford, he explained that the Brazilian had impressed in training.

"Fans, thanks for the support," Amad said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The forward has previously commented about his lack of game time at United.

However, he has been a more integral part of Ten Hag’s setup over the past few months.