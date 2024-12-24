Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Chelsea star desperate to leave this January as he faces 6 months on sidelines
Arsenal target Atalanta striker with Gyokeres and Isak out of the question
Arsenal hit by heavy Saka injury blow

Mount suffers fresh blow in Man Utd return hopes

Ansser Sadiq
Mount suffers fresh blow in Man Utd return hopes
Mount suffers fresh blow in Man Utd return hopesTribalfootball
Manchester United will be without Mason Mount for several weeks or months this season.

The former England midfielder is set for another lengthy injury absence, per talkSPORT.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The outlet states that the 25-year-old may not be back until March or April in the New Year.

In an Instagram post, he wrote recently "Words can't portray how devastated I'm feeling right now.

"You could probably see the look on my face when it happened. I knew what it meant."

Manager Ruben Amorim confirmed last Friday that Mount was set to be out for some time.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMount MasonManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd defender De Ligt: What I think about Yoro
Chelsea captain James offers support to Man Utd crock Mount
Man Utd crock Mount: I'm devastated