Mount suffers fresh blow in Man Utd return hopes

Manchester United will be without Mason Mount for several weeks or months this season.

The former England midfielder is set for another lengthy injury absence, per talkSPORT.

Advertisement Advertisement

The outlet states that the 25-year-old may not be back until March or April in the New Year.

In an Instagram post, he wrote recently "Words can't portray how devastated I'm feeling right now.

"You could probably see the look on my face when it happened. I knew what it meant."

Manager Ruben Amorim confirmed last Friday that Mount was set to be out for some time.