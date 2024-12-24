Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd defender De Ligt: What I think about Yoro
Manchester United centre half Matthijs de Ligt has heaped praise on youngster Leny Yoro.
Manchester United centre half Matthijs de Ligt has heaped praise on youngster Leny Yoro.

The Frenchman has come into the team after recovering from a broken foot sustained in pre-season.

Your made his competitive debut earlier this month, with the 19-year-old already impressing fans and his teammates.

“I think he’s a really great talent. He has a lot of tools to become a really good defender, a really good modern defender," De Ligt told club media.

“He’s fast, he’s good with the ball, he’s quick, he’s tall, he’s good in headers. 

“He’s now back from injury, so I think it’s really important for the team to have a lot of options."

