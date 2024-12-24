Man Utd defender De Ligt: What I think about Yoro

Manchester United centre half Matthijs de Ligt has heaped praise on youngster Leny Yoro.

The Frenchman has come into the team after recovering from a broken foot sustained in pre-season.

Your made his competitive debut earlier this month, with the 19-year-old already impressing fans and his teammates.

“I think he’s a really great talent. He has a lot of tools to become a really good defender, a really good modern defender," De Ligt told club media.

“He’s fast, he’s good with the ball, he’s quick, he’s tall, he’s good in headers.

“He’s now back from injury, so I think it’s really important for the team to have a lot of options."