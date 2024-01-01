Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
REVEALED: Why Man Utd passed on Toney
Southampton boss Martin: Ramsdale? It makes me sick
Man City boss Guardiola reveals Arteta text after fiery Arsenal draw

Man Utd goalscorer Eriksen: Twente wanted it more than us

Man Utd goalscorer Eriksen: Twente wanted it more than us
Man Utd goalscorer Eriksen: Twente wanted it more than usAction Plus
Christian Eriksen admits there's disappointment inside the Manchester United dressing room after their 1-1 draw with Europa League opponents FC Twente.

Eriksen had United ahead in the first-half before Sam Lammers struck in the second period.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Dane later said: "I think mostly disappointed as a team, we wanted more in the end, far from good enough. They looked like they wanted it more - that can't be right.

"I think everyone is looking at themselves, everyone is a professional footballer, they know what to do, what can't happen.

"We don't lose but it feels like a loss."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEriksen ChristianManchester UnitedTwente
Related Articles
Ten Hag unhappy as Man Utd held by Twente
McClaren says Ten Hag's Dutch signings are smart for Man Utd
McClaren says Man Utd veteran Casemiro was stunned by Ten Hag's tactical knowledge