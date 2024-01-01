Man Utd goalscorer Eriksen: Twente wanted it more than us

Christian Eriksen admits there's disappointment inside the Manchester United dressing room after their 1-1 draw with Europa League opponents FC Twente.

Eriksen had United ahead in the first-half before Sam Lammers struck in the second period.

The Dane later said: "I think mostly disappointed as a team, we wanted more in the end, far from good enough. They looked like they wanted it more - that can't be right.

"I think everyone is looking at themselves, everyone is a professional footballer, they know what to do, what can't happen.

"We don't lose but it feels like a loss."