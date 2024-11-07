Mota says Noah will not park the bus against Chelsea and will fight to the death

Noah boss Rui Mota has revealed that his team are not going to park the bus against Chelsea.

The minnows are set to take on the biggest spenders in world football in the Europa Conference League this week.

While Mota knows that his team are unfancied, they did beat Mlada Boleslav earlier this season in the competition, and he hopes they can cause another upset.

“Park the bus? No one ever parked the bus, not with me,” he said during a press conference.

“We play our game as we have to play. We know we are playing a fantastic team, we know they are favourites. They have the whole responsibility.

“We are very humble to know this. But to park the bus? Not with me.

“The motivation for our club is the shirt that we wear. We’re making history in this competition. Our boys have been motivated since the first day of the season. I hope that tomorrow I don’t have to give them too much energy.”