Mosquera "wants to join Arsenal project" despite €14M bid being rejected

Arsenal are hopeful of agreeing a deal to sign Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera this summer as a deal draws closer.

Both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have reported that Arsenal have opened talks with Valencia over the signing of Mosquera over the past week and now it looks like his future will be in North London as Romano confirmed that he hopes to join the side this summer.

“Christian Mosquera’s plan remains clear: he wants to join Arsenal project despite new contract proposal from Valencia.

“Full focus on negotiations with #AFC as personal terms are agreed and new bid will be needed after opening one for €14m, rejected.”

Manager Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his defensive options and has identified the Spanish international as the player who can provide cover for Gabriel and William Saliba at the back. The young centre-back may have to bide his time in waiting for a spot in the side but at 21 years old he has plenty of years to gain the quality needed.

The La Liga side are asking the Arsenal side to pay his £17M for Mosquera which in the modern transfer market seems like a very fair price for such a promising talent Arteta is likely to face competition for his signature form the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig but as talks continue it looks like Mosquera will be helping Arsenal fight for the title next season.