Everton boss Dyche happy with midfield pair for Sligo draw

Everton boss Sean Dyche was happy with his midfield for their 3-3 draw at preseason opponents Sligo Rovers.

Dyche was pleased with Jack Harrison and Tim Iroegbunam on the day.

He told the Liverpool Echo: "I thought Harrison looked sharp and Tim came in and it was a first run out for him.

"For the new guys (it is harder because) they are not quite part of it yet, they are still learning about their teammates. We are giving them time, we have not overwhelmed them with information and we have let them naturally blend in, so I am pleased for them and for some of the young guys that have been with us.

"It has been a tough week for them - probably a tougher week than they are used to - and they got some game time."