Bologna target Beto discusses Everton plans

Everton striker Beto has shrugged off talk of a return to Italy.

The former Udinese centre-forward is being linked with Bologna.

But Beto told the Liverpool Echo: “My focus is on Everton.”

He also said, “Dom (Calvert-Lewin), Chermiti, I know I will (have to) compete with them. It is impossible that I think that I'm the number one option. I want to be the number one option.

"But I know if I'm the number one option and one game I play good, and the next game I play good and I don't score (then someone else may get a chance). As a striker it is like this. So for me, the first game against Brighton, it is ‘if’ I play. The competition starts on the training day.

"If they score, I need to come in and I need to score. It is like this. Because if they score, and I don't score, I have the danger. And if I score and they don't score, they have the danger. So it's like this for me. It's impossible to think I'm not going to have competition."