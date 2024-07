Everton weigh up move for Sparta Prague defender Preciado

Everton are weighing up a move for Sparta Prague defender Angelo Preciado.

The Ecuador international has been tracked by Everton this past year.

Radio Caravana says Everton chiefs consider Preciado as a potential addition this summer as they seek a long-term successor for Seamus Coleman.

Sparta rate Preciado at €10m.

The 26 year-old was with Ecuador at this summer's Copa Ameria in the US.