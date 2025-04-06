Morsy: Ipswich fans deserve for us to keep fighting

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy says they must keep fighting after defeat at home to Wolves.

Ipswich blew a first-half lead to lose 2-1 on Saturday, with manager Kieran McKenna admitting they're likely already down.

Morsy said afterwards: “Disappointing. We started the game well, got the lead and then a really scruffy goal for them managed to go in. Disappointing.

“It's just the way the game goes sometimes in terms of flow of the game.

“We had spells, they had spells. And then when they get the goal, we're obviously pushing because we have to win the game and he leaves us more open.

“It's a massive blow, but we owe it to ourselves and our fans to keep fighting every week and try and get some more results.

“There's no way the manager and ourselves are going to let that slip. You've got to keep going. The fans travel a long way and pay the good money and we have to keep going and try our best. Whether that's good enough or not, we have to keep going.”