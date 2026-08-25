Morrison relishing Newcastle test as West Brom target upset

West Bromwich Albion head coach James Morrison is relishing Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup challenge against Premier League side Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

The Baggies travel north with confidence after opening the 2026/27 season with three consecutive victories across all competitions.

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Morrison wants his players to produce a performance the travelling fans can be proud of and believes the difficult schedule offers an exciting opportunity.

“Obviously it was an intense and physical game on Sunday, but everyone came through okay," the manager told club website.

"Mikey Johnston is still being assessed and Jayson Molumby has recovered from his cramp.

"Overall I'm happy with our availability. It means we can go and be competitive in the game. When the draw first came out, I was excited to go up against a top side like Newcastle.

“It’ll be a tough and exciting week with the challenges of playing a Premier League side in their home stadium. It’s a nice challenge to have, but we will be tested both mentally and physically.

“They’ve got quality all over the pitch, but I feel like we can go there and put up a good challenge. I’m excited. I’ve been at this club long enough to know that our cup runs need to be better, so we’re taking it seriously.”