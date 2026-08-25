Bruno Guimaraes has "a lot of space for trophies" on his body as he aims for league title

Bruno Guimaraes has revealed that he is ready to tattoo his body if Arsenal win silverware.

Guimaraes completed his £75M move from Newcastle earlier this month, signing a 4 year deal with an option for another year.

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The Brazilian only lifted the Carabao Cup with the Magpies and at 28 years old he is desperate to get his hands on more silverware with the Gunners who lifted the Premier League title last season.

Arsenal also reached the EFL Cup and FA Cup final during the last campaign and Guimaraes will be aiming to lead the side to more success as he revealed this week that he is keen to ink his body.

“I just want to win no matter what and, like I said, I am so competitive. Everything for me is important.

“But yeah, I would say the Premier League and Champions League would be very special.

“I have a lot of space for trophies. I don’t know where they (the tattoos) would go, on my legs probably.”

The midfielder help Newcastle to their first domestic trophy in 70 years, since the 1955 FA Cup and if anyone can help Arsenal retain the title, then it is Guimaraes who will also be competing in the Champions League this season.

Guimaraes missed the chance to make his home debut on Friday night because of a groin problem picked up against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Arteta revealed ahead of the match that Guimaraes had picked up a minor injury and he was unwilling to take any risks. "He had a slight tension in his groin, he hasn't done a pre-season," the Spanish boss said.

"He had only four or five days before that game. It is a lot of new stuff for him as well, and we need to take it bit-by-bit."