Moreira excited joining Forest: I've just seen the European Cups!

The club have officially confirmed the deal to bring in the talent from St. Pauli.
The 18-year-old signed his contract and spoke to the club about his ambitions for the coming years.
He stated: “I’m really happy to be here, I’m really happy to arrive here with my family as well and I can’t wait to get started.
“I just saw the stadium and it looks great. I’ve also heard a lot about the fans and I’m ready to get started.”
On his reasons for signing, he added: “The incredible stadium, the fans, I heard a lot about the club and there is loads of tradition.
“I just saw the two European Cups and I’m ready to get more!”
On the Premier League, he finished: “I heard a lot about the league, a lot about many clubs, so I’m very happy to be at Nottingham Forest, especially at a club that has a lot of tradition just like my old club.
“I can’t wait to play football here at The City Ground.”