Moreira excited joining Forest: I've just seen the European Cups!

German teen Eric da Silva Moreira has signed for Nottingham Forest.

The club have officially confirmed the deal to bring in the talent from St. Pauli.

The 18-year-old signed his contract and spoke to the club about his ambitions for the coming years.

He stated: “I’m really happy to be here, I’m really happy to arrive here with my family as well and I can’t wait to get started.

“I just saw the stadium and it looks great. I’ve also heard a lot about the fans and I’m ready to get started.”

On his reasons for signing, he added: “The incredible stadium, the fans, I heard a lot about the club and there is loads of tradition.

“I just saw the two European Cups and I’m ready to get more!”

On the Premier League, he finished: “I heard a lot about the league, a lot about many clubs, so I’m very happy to be at Nottingham Forest, especially at a club that has a lot of tradition just like my old club.

“I can’t wait to play football here at The City Ground.”