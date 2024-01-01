Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Moreira excited joining Forest: I've just seen the European Cups!

Moreira excited joining Forest: I've just seen the European Cups!
Moreira excited joining Forest: I've just seen the European Cups!
Moreira excited joining Forest: I've just seen the European Cups!Action Plus
German teen Eric da Silva Moreira has signed for Nottingham Forest.

The club have officially confirmed the deal to bring in the talent from St. Pauli.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 18-year-old signed his contract and spoke to the club about his ambitions for the coming years.

He stated: “I’m really happy to be here, I’m really happy to arrive here with my family as well and I can’t wait to get started.

“I just saw the stadium and it looks great. I’ve also heard a lot about the fans and I’m ready to get started.”

On his reasons for signing, he added: “The incredible stadium, the fans, I heard a lot about the club and there is loads of tradition. 

“I just saw the two European Cups and I’m ready to get more!”

On the Premier League, he finished: “I heard a lot about the league, a lot about many clubs, so I’m very happy to be at Nottingham Forest, especially at a club that has a lot of tradition just like my old club.

“I can’t wait to play football here at The City Ground.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueNottinghamSt. Paulida Silva Moreira EricFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Nottingham Forest sign St Pauli wing-back Moreira
Nottingham Forest swoop for St Pauli prospect Moreira
Nottingham Forest defender Thompson inks new deal