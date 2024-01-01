Nottingham Forest swoop for St Pauli prospect Moreira

Premier League minnows Nottingham Forest are closing in on their first purchase of the summer.

Forest, who have spent mega sums in the past two summer windows, are set to seal the signing of Eric da Silva Moreira from St Pauli.Per the Nottingham Post, they will be securing the 18-year-old for a fee of €1.5 million.

Advertisement Advertisement

Moreira is a German and Portuguese citizen, but he plays his youth football for Germany.

He is represented by Jorge Mendes' agency Gestifute and has already impressed at the Under-17 World Cup.