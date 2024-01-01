Tribal Football
Moore pens first Spurs pro contract

Mickey Moore has signed a first pro contract with Tottenham.

The midfielder turned 17 on Sunday and inked terms with Spurs earlier today.

Moore became Tottenham's youngest ever first teamer last season as he entered the field as a second-half substitute against Manchester City.

Moore is currently an England U17 international.

The midfielder has made two competitive first team appearances with Spurs and scored his first senior goal this preseason   against Hearts last month.

