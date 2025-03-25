Garcia admits the decision to join Villa from Levante in January was "very easy"

Aston Villa right-back Andres Garcia has revealed that the decision to join the club in the January transfer window was an easy choice to make.

The right-back has impressed under manager Unai Emery in his first couple of months at the club in what have been scattered appearances so far. In an interview with ABC he opened up about his move to the Premier League and how he took the chance to sign for the club without a second thought.

“I knew that everything at Aston Villa was run by Spanish people,” Garcia said of his move in an interview with ABC. “Unai too, of course. I know his career, I know the kind of coach he is - he's very hungry to win, he's super competitive.

“It's something that's also ingrained in me. The decision, when Aston Villa came calling, was easy because it couldn't be better. The entire coaching staff is Spanish. There were also some super-class players like Dibu (Emi Martinez), Pau Torres, and Asensio.

“I'm surrounded by wonderful people, Spanish people. Even those who aren't Spanish are good to me - everyone at the club. I didn't expect the spectacular treatment I've received. In the end, they take care of you like a son, offering you every kind of support. The decision to join Aston Villa was very easy.”

He also spoke on fan support and how he was shocked by the pace of the game, which he says is much different to Spanish football,l which is often slower and more tactical.

“I remember the first game, when I was surprised by the pace, especially in the first 30 minutes, when teams press the hardest, when there's hardly any possession, and it's a game of many counter-attacks and recoveries.

“But I consider myself a player who absorbs quickly, who adapts to any environment, and, as I said, I’m always trying to improve as much as I can with whatever the coaches tell me.”

I believe football is experienced differently here. From the first moment, you notice an extraordinary respect from the fans - I’d never seen that before. I remember the first game I watched from the stands, which was against Celtic in the Champions League. The atmosphere was spectacular.

“Everyone, even if a player made a mistake, applauded or supported him. I'd never seen that before, and I thought the opposite would be true. I assumed the higher level would mean the fans would be more demanding, but no. The English fans have enormous respect, and I think they experience football differently. That also helps the players a little.