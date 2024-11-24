Tribal Football
Newcastle eyeing Benfica defender Araujo

Newcastle United are eyeing Benfica defender Tomas Araujo.

The Toon are seeking a new centre-back for the January market.

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi remains on Newcastle's radar after failing with an offer last summer.

But Araujo is also on Newcastle's radar, says Football Insider.

Araújo's contract with Benfica runs until the summer of 2028.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueAraujo TomasNewcastle UtdBenficaFootball Transfers
