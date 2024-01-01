Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Monaco winger Akliouche on Crystal Palace radar

Monaco winger Akliouche on Crystal Palace radar
Monaco winger Akliouche on Crystal Palace radar
Monaco winger Akliouche on Crystal Palace radarAction Plus
AS Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche is on Crystal Palace's radar.

After the sale of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich on Sunday, Palace see Akliouche as a potential replacement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Maghnes Akliouche's also on the list of Crystal Palace after Paris Saint-Germain and more clubs as he's attracting lot of interest.

"AS Monaco director Thiago Scuro said that he's 'confident to keep Akliouche and talks are ongoing to extend his contract'."

Akliouche, 22,  has a deal with Monaco until the summer of 2026.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAkliouche MaghnesCrystal PalaceMonacoLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Papin backing AC Milan move for Chelsea striker Lukaku (& more)
West Ham preparing bid for Lyon defender O'Brien
Everton join Lyon, Marseille in tabling contract offer to Ndidi