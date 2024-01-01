Monaco winger Akliouche on Crystal Palace radar

AS Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche is on Crystal Palace's radar.

After the sale of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich on Sunday, Palace see Akliouche as a potential replacement.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Maghnes Akliouche's also on the list of Crystal Palace after Paris Saint-Germain and more clubs as he's attracting lot of interest.

"AS Monaco director Thiago Scuro said that he's 'confident to keep Akliouche and talks are ongoing to extend his contract'."

Akliouche, 22, has a deal with Monaco until the summer of 2026.