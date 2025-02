Monaco want player in exchange as Wolves bid for Monaco midfielder Magassa

AS Monaco have asked for Wolves midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Foot Mercato says Wolves have made an offer for Monaco midfielder Soungoutou Magassa.

Advertisement Advertisement

And in talks, ASM have requested Bellegarde in part exchange.

Wolves' bid for Magassa is now on the table and it's likely they will insist Bellegarde also remain.

Bellegarde scored in victory over Aston Villa on Saturday night.