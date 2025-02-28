Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen admits to Galatasaray fans: I don't know if I'll stay
Ronaldo tells Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo: You're wrong to say that
Liverpool preparing for big summer transfer spend
Keane lays into Man Utd captain Fernandes: I see these boys, you're f***ing imposters

Ashworth among five candidates discussed inside Arsenal as deadline set

Paul Vegas
Ashworth among five candidates discussed inside Arsenal as deadline set
Ashworth among five candidates discussed inside Arsenal as deadline setAction Plus
Dan Ashworth is among five candidates being considered by Arsenal for their new technical director's post.

The Athletic says Arsenal aim to install a replacement for Edu Gasper during March in order to have the new man in place before the summer market. Edu resigned as technical director before Christmas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Manchester United chief Ashworth is being considered, along with fellow free agent Andrea Berta, who has  been released from his Atletico Madrid contract in recent weeks.

Robert Olabe, who will leave Real Sociedad at the end of the season, is also being considered as is AS Monaco's Thiago Scuro.

Current caretaker football chief Jason Ayto is another being discussed internally as Arsenal step up plans to install their new technical director in the coming weeks.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalManchester UnitedAtl. MadridReal SociedadMonacoLaLigaLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd, Barcelona join Arsenal in Garcia interest
Arsenal add Barcelona midfielder De Jong to scouting list
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price