Ashworth among five candidates discussed inside Arsenal as deadline set

Dan Ashworth is among five candidates being considered by Arsenal for their new technical director's post.

The Athletic says Arsenal aim to install a replacement for Edu Gasper during March in order to have the new man in place before the summer market. Edu resigned as technical director before Christmas.

Former Manchester United chief Ashworth is being considered, along with fellow free agent Andrea Berta, who has been released from his Atletico Madrid contract in recent weeks.

Robert Olabe, who will leave Real Sociedad at the end of the season, is also being considered as is AS Monaco's Thiago Scuro.

Current caretaker football chief Jason Ayto is another being discussed internally as Arsenal step up plans to install their new technical director in the coming weeks.