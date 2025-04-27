Molby: Van Dijk embodies Liverpool

Liverpool hero Jan Molby is full of praise for current captain Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman could lift the Premier League trophy today, with Liverpool only needing a draw against Tottenham to confirm themselves as champions.

Molby wrote for the Daily Mail: "I was fortunate, through my job, to be in the stadium in 2020 when Liverpool got the trophy but the whole Covid experience was strange. This afternoon will be all about raw emotion and everything that comes with an incredible sporting achievement.

"It’s a huge moment and I’m thrilled for Virgil van Dijk. He embodies Liverpool — I don’t see another player as important in Europe.

"He’d have fitted in well with our group. He’s a winner and he’ll appreciate the value of this medal."