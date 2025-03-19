Mohamed Kudus: Leeds United keen on signing West Ham star

Leeds United could sign Mohammed Kudus if they earn promotion to the English Premier League next season.

According to Westhamzone, the Ghana international is on the wishlist of the Lilywhites, who are on course to return to the English top flight.

The move could be crucial for the former Ajax star as he looks to revive his struggling career after an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign.

So far, he has made 24 starts in the Premier League and contributed just four goals.

Kudus is currently on international duty with the Ghana Black Stars, who will be facing Chad and Madagascar in the coming days as they aim to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.