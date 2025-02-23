Tribal Football
West Ham midfielder Kudus: I won't forget victory at Arsenal

West Ham midfielder Kudus: I won't forget victory at Arsenal
West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus was delighted being part of their win at Arsenal yesterday.

Kudus was superb for the 1-0 win earned by Jarrod Bowen.

He said afterwards, "It really was three points needed. It has been a difficult season, but this will probably be one of the victories that you will never forget.

"We were focused and I'm glad we got the three points. We played against a top team that we knew would attack us. But everyone fulfilled his duties today.

"But there are still many matches left. We've got the three points, but now we need to focus on the next match and move on."

