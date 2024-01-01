Mitoma says Brighton are "building a sense of unity" which will create more goals

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma has spoken about his relationship with striker Danny Welbeck and how the side are bonding this season.

Mitoma spoke to the club website about how he believes his connection on the pitch with Welbeck can result in more goals over the course of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Danny has played for top clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal when I was still young, and I really respect him,” Mitoma said. “I feel very comfortable playing with him and I try to talk with him during games.

“We have a good understanding on the pitch, and if we keep playing like this, we can create more goals.

“Also, we have a lot of talented players, so I try to think about them more during the game.”

The Seagulls made an impressive comeback against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and the Japanese star opened up about what was said at half time to encourage the team.

“We were simply told to do more (at half-time). In the first half we lacked unity and strength, so we deserved that scoreline, but we defended well in the second half. Since Spurs play a high defensive line, we tried to break through it.

“I think the main thing (that turned the game) was Spurs losing their concentration and our supporters cheering after we scored. Also, Spurs had played another game a few days earlier.

“With all that, we saw space, and I tried to make decisive choices — whether to keep the ball or dribble.”

Mitoma spoke more on team unity and the sense of togetherness which he believes will reshape the side and build a better relationship amongst the squad.

“We’ve been talking about how when one person suffers, we all suffer. It’s never one person’s fault — it’s everyone’s fault. When we lose, the whole team loses.

“So, we worked on bonding and building a sense of unity, and with that, our training sessions went really well.”