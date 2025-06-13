Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo take control against Almeria; Mirandes and Real Racing all square
Gyokeres' agents meet with Arsenal directors ahead of summer move
Alexander-Arnold explains Real Madrid choice; Liverpool exit; why 'Trent' on shirt

Mitoma frustrated: Why Brighton missed Euro qualifying

Paul Vegas
Mitoma frustrated: Why Brighton missed Euro qualifying
Mitoma frustrated: Why Brighton missed Euro qualifyingAction Plus
Kaoru Mitoma feels satisfied after last season's campaign with Brighton.

The Japan international became the highest goalscorer from his nation as he broke the 10 goal barrier for the first time in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mitoma told the club's website: "I felt my condition improved gradually. There were tough periods with the national team schedule too, and I faced a lot of challenges. But I want to use those lessons and apply them next season.

"I believe I can push those numbers higher. At the end of the day, not qualifying for Europe says it all."

On why Brighton fell short in their bid to qualify for European football, Mitoma also said: "Definitely game management. We turned too many winnable matches into draws.

"That was frustrating, but we also had games where we came from behind and made them ours. A lot of 'what ifs' this season, really."

On manager Fabian Hurzeler's first season at Brighton, he added: "He really emphasised collective defending, especially from the front line.

":That was a big focus from the beginning, and he judged players based on how well they executed that. Of course, results matter, but he valued how much we contributed as a team."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMitoma KaoruBrighton
Related Articles
Brighton sign Greek U21 forward Kostoulas from Olympiacos
New US group in talks to buy Textor out of Palace
Brighton beat Man United and Arsenal to Greek wonderkid signing