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Milos Kerkez: Iraola gives me confidence to play 'Bournemouth role' at Liverpool

Liverpool defender Milos Kerkez.
Liverpool defender Milos Kerkez.Profimedia

Liverpool defender Milos Kerkez is hoping for a more consistent second season at Anfield following the arrival of Andoni Iraola.

Iraola opted to sell the Hungary international to Arne Slot's Reds last summer after two strong campaigns together at Bournemouth.

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Kerkez showed flashes of potential in 2025/26, and featured in 48 games in all competitions under Slot, but he struggled to convince sections of the Liverpool fanbase.

With Andy Robertson moving on, Kerkez is nailed on as first-choice at left-back in 2026/27, and he's confident the Bournemouth connection will help him thrive under his former boss.

"There's been a big difference, obviously. The manager wants us to play really aggressively. We need to run a lot more. It's good.

"It's tough, but if you want to compete at the top, you need to do that in the Champions League and the Premier League.

"I have more freedom to fly up and down. I'm running more, with more freedom, putting more balls into the box. The manager gave me confidence when I was in Bournemouth. We have to do what he tells, play aggressive, on the front foot and go from there."

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Milos KerkezAndoni IraolaLiverpoolPremier League

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