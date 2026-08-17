Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Horror injury overshadows Liverpool’s goalless Como friendly

Man United line up shock academy sales to balance summer spending

Mourinho green lights Real Madrid offer on Zubimendi

Man City start Bouaddi talks after Lille accept record breaking fee

Most read on Flashscore News

Neymar becomes first player forced to leave pitch as Serie A trials anti-time wasting rule

Cameroon crush Malawi in WAFCON final to claim first continental crown

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Milan agree €50m deal for Moreira, Vicario set to join Juventus

Van Dijk hints at why Jacquet leads Araujo in Liverpool centre back race

Netherlands and Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk.
Netherlands and Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk.Profimedia

Liverpool will take on Newcastle United at St. James' Park on August 23rd following an inconsistent preseason.

Andoni Iraola named a youthful squad for the tour of the USA in July - with a host of key names still away on their post 2026 FIFA World Cup breaks - including captain Virgil van Dijk.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Reds signed off on their summer campaign with two Anfield clashes against Como - one ending 0-0 and the other in a 2-0 win for Iraola.

Van Dijk started the latter game, alongside new arrival Jeremy Jacquet, on his first appearance since joining from Rennes last month.

Liverpool agreed a deal for the Frenchman back in January, but he was permitted to stay in France for the final months of 2025/26, and subsequently suffered a shoulder injury which needed surgery.

Jacquet has been eased into action by Iraola and he scored on memorable debut - before being replaced by fellow debutant in Ronald Araujo at half-time - as the Uruguay international made his Liverpool bow after joining on loan from Barcelona.

Van Dijk remains first choice at the heart of Liverpool's defence and he hinted Jacquet is a little ahead of Araujo - but insisted both players need time to settle.

"I think Jeremy did well, same as Ronald. It's a good start so hopefully he can crack on.

"We build a relationship by playing games. It's not the only way, but games are totally different to training.

"Jeremy's English is, I would say, a bit better than Ronald's, but we're all pretty good footballers. We can see and smell moments on how to defend certain situations.

"It's pretty clear you need to form a connection together and that takes time."

Mentions
Jeremy JacquetVirgil van DijkRonald AraujoAndoni IraolaLiverpoolPremier League

Related Articles

Jacquet scores on debut as Liverpool end preseason with Como win

Liverpool vs Como: Where to watch as Iraola misses out on 5 players for final friendly

Araujo says Van Dijk is a "role model" and a reference as he looks forward to "partnership"