Van Dijk hints at why Jacquet leads Araujo in Liverpool centre back race

Liverpool will take on Newcastle United at St. James' Park on August 23rd following an inconsistent preseason.

Andoni Iraola named a youthful squad for the tour of the USA in July - with a host of key names still away on their post 2026 FIFA World Cup breaks - including captain Virgil van Dijk.

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The Reds signed off on their summer campaign with two Anfield clashes against Como - one ending 0-0 and the other in a 2-0 win for Iraola.

Van Dijk started the latter game, alongside new arrival Jeremy Jacquet, on his first appearance since joining from Rennes last month.

Liverpool agreed a deal for the Frenchman back in January, but he was permitted to stay in France for the final months of 2025/26, and subsequently suffered a shoulder injury which needed surgery.

Jacquet has been eased into action by Iraola and he scored on memorable debut - before being replaced by fellow debutant in Ronald Araujo at half-time - as the Uruguay international made his Liverpool bow after joining on loan from Barcelona.

Van Dijk remains first choice at the heart of Liverpool's defence and he hinted Jacquet is a little ahead of Araujo - but insisted both players need time to settle.

"I think Jeremy did well, same as Ronald. It's a good start so hopefully he can crack on.

"We build a relationship by playing games. It's not the only way, but games are totally different to training.

"Jeremy's English is, I would say, a bit better than Ronald's, but we're all pretty good footballers. We can see and smell moments on how to defend certain situations.

"It's pretty clear you need to form a connection together and that takes time."