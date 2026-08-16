Liverpool vs Como: Where to watch as Iraola misses out on 5 players for final friendly

Liverpool clash with Como in their final friendly ahead of the start of the Premier League season.

The Reds will actually play the Italian side twice on the same day, first dueling in a behind-closed-doors clash in the morning at 11am before clashing once more in the afternoon at 6pm.

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Manager Andoni Iraola leads his side into the game following back-to-back losses to Leeds United and Monaco which have lowered the confidence of supporters heading into the club’s first game against Newcastle United next Sunday.

Cesc Fabregas brings his Como side to Merseyside in what represents the first ever competitive or friendly encounter between these two clubs.

The Italian side have avoided defeat in regulation time across their last five matches and Fabregas will aim to keep that fine record up against the Reds who are without a number of players.

Who is out?

Joe Gomez (muscle), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Jayden Danns (thigh), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) and Conor Bradley (knee) are all unavailable to Iraola heading into the clash whilst the club are sweating over Jeremy Jacquet’s fitness meaning he is unlikely to start.

Jacquet and Curtis Jones (hip) have been filmed in training ahead of the game and could make an impact off the bench.

Meanwhile, Como have a clean bill of health across his squad heading into this fixture.

Where to watch

Fans can watch both games live with a qualifying All Red Video subscription, with a full match replay and highlights available after the full-time whistle.

Predicted line ups

Liverpool predicted starting lineup: Alisson; Frimpong, Araujo, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

Como predicted starting lineup: Butez; Couto, Ramon, Kempf, Valle; Da Cunha, Perrone; Liberali, Baturina, Diao; Douvikas

Liverpool have one week before their season kicks off and Iraola may use a younger squad against Como, especially in the behind closed doors clash as he will not want to risk further injuries.