Iraola admits key Liverpool preseason problem remains unsolved

Liverpool signed off on their preseason schedule with a double header against Serie A side Como.

It's been a mixed summer for new Reds boss Andoni Iraola, after missing out on several transfer targets, and struggling for consistency on the pitch.Tribal Football

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With several key names missing due to post 2026 FIFA World Cup breaks, Iraola's reduced squad won two of their three friendly games on a tour of the USA.

However, that was followed by an Anfield loss to AS Monaco, and a draw and a win over Cesc Fabregas' Como on home soil.

Iraola commented after the Monaco loss that he was concerned over the squad's ability to maintain his high-pressing style for 90 minutes - and despite beating Como - the Spaniard remain unconvinced.

"I think we needed a little bit this feeling of finishing with a clean sheet and winning the game.

"But again, the first half has been better than the second, but at least we kept our organisation and found a way to finish with a clean sheet. I think we needed this before we start the season.

"We are better than we were last week. Still, I hope next week we are better again. It's normal, but, our first halves are still better than second halves. It's an improvement, but we need to be better.

"We need to train together. Players need to build relationships and solve problems by themselves on the pitch, analyse what we can improve - especially in second halves - and this needs time. We can use these next two, three weeks to be ready for the league."

Liverpool kick off their 2026/27 Premier League campaign away at Newcastle United on Sunday August 23rd.