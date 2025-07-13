Tribal Football
Millwall moving for Man Utd keeper Vitek
Millwall are lining up a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek.

The Czech Republic U21 international is part of United's senior squad, though is currently fourth choice behind Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton.

The Sun says Millwall boss Alex Neil is seeking a new goalkeeper and is considering a move for Vitek.

Vitek enjoyed an impressive loan last season in Austria with BW Linz.

Millwall are also interested in Joao Virginia, 25, after he left Everton.

