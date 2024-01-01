Millwall defender Tanganga: Spurs always special to me

Former Tottenham star Japhet Tanganga has finally put his injury hell behind him this season.

The defender has not enjoyed the best of times over the past few years at Spurs.

He has since moved on from the North London side and is getting a chance to impress at Millwall.

“Tottenham will always be my first home and will have a special place in my heart," said the defender in an interview with Gianluca Di Marzio.

"I had already accepted the decision to leave and look for continuity, but the day of the farewell was still difficult.

“And in fact, now I continue to follow them, I cheer for my former teammates, and I know that sooner or later they will return to a final and win it, they deserve it.”