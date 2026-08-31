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Mikel Arteta hails is Arsneal squad for 'massive win' over Aston Villa

Mikel Arteta hails is Arsneal squad for 'massive win' over Aston Villa
Mikel Arteta hails is Arsneal squad for 'massive win' over Aston VillaREUTERS

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his players following their 'massive' 1-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa on Monday (August 31).

Bukayo Saka’s 59th minute goal proved to be the difference as Arsenal edged a win against Unai Emery’s side at Villa Park.

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Reigning champions Arsenal have now moved up to second in the Premier League table with two wins from their two games, four goals scored and zero conceded.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Arteta hailed the result as a ‘massive win’ for the club as they seek to retain the Premier League for the first time in their history.

"Really happy, it's a massive win. It's a tough place to come and earn three points. I think we deserved it,” he said.

“We had a great performance. With 11, it wasn't enough, the finishers came in and did a magnificent job to finish the game and win it. 

“I know how tough it is to win here. Every big team has struggled against them because they are so good.

On if he has more trust in his players now: "I always trust my players. The level depends on the moment as well. Last year, we lost here in a really difficult way. That was still in the tummy."

On Eze and Konsa's performances from the bench: "Ebs creates the action that wins us the game. Ezri, as well, really composed and really calm with every decision he made. I'm really happy with all of them."

On the importance of early momentum: "Last year was the same, we know how difficult it is to earn points in this league."

On if he expects any business on deadline day: "I disconnected for a day. My focus had to be on the game, we have the right people at the club to look after that."

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