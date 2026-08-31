Saka's goal the difference as Arsenal squeeze past Aston Villa with narrow victory

Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the game, as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrated his 250th Premier League (PL) match in charge of the Gunners with a 1-0 win at Aston Villa, who remain pointless in 2026/27.

Key stats

- Tonight was Arsenal's 14th Premier League victory by a 1-0 scoreline in the last three seasons - six more than any other club has in that time.

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- Aston Villa have become just the second team on record since 2003/04 to fail to have a shot on target in their first two Premier League games in a season, along with Swansea in 2017/18.

- Mikel Arteta is now the second person to both play (284) and manage (250) at least 250 Premier League games, along with Mark Hughes (played 297, managed 466).

Highlights

To come

Analysis

Match stats Flashscore

Saka stats Flashscore

Momentum Flashscore

Saka's strike was the decisive moment in a tight and even game against Aston Villa.

Match report

Villa have endured a nightmare few weeks, losing several key players and suffering a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in their PL opener.

However, they made an energetic start and almost took the lead spectacularly after 12 minutes, when Emiliano Buendía crashed a long-range effort off the crossbar.

The hosts largely kept Arsenal at arm’s length before the break, with the visitors looking most dangerous from set-pieces, and Declan Rice’s header from a corner was tipped over by Zion Suzuki on the night the Villa debutant became the first Japanese goalkeeper to play in the PL.

The Gunners took control of possession as the half wore on, although they were unable to convert their superiority into chances, with neither side registering a shot on target before HT.

Villa striker Nicolas Jackson – the other debutant in Unai Emery’s starting XI, following his club-record £65m move from Chelsea – cut a particularly isolated figure in attack.

Arteta brought on Eberechi Eze for Christos Tzolis at HT, but it was the Villans who had the first chance of the second period when Ian Maatsen blazed over from a tight angle.

The Villa full-back then thought he had conceded a penalty when Jarred Gillett pointed to the spot after the Dutchman barged Saka to the floor.

However, a VAR check confirmed he made contact outside of the box, with Martin Ødegaard sending the resulting free-kick inches wide.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores their first goal past Aston Villa's Zion Suzuki REUTERS/David Klein

Arsenal finally showed a cutting edge when they took the lead one minute before the hour mark, as Riccardo Calafiori darted beyond the Villa defence and slid a cross into Saka to bundle the ball over the line to score his second goal in as many PL games.

That opened the game up, and Bruno Guimarães came off the bench to make his PL debut for the Gunners, before Suzuki denied Kai Havertz with a brilliant one-on-one save.

There was another notable debut when Ezri Konsa replaced Cristhian Mosquera to make his first Arsenal appearance against the club he left earlier this month, and the defender helped see out victory as Arteta’s men made it two wins out of two to start the PL season.

The Gunners have now won their first away league game of the campaign in five successive years.

That’s a new club record for Arsenal to cherish, though Villa extended an unwanted run of their own, with Emery’s men still yet to register a shot on target in the PL this season, after what was also a seventh Monday-held PL game without victory (D4, L3).

POTM Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal)