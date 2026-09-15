Mikel Arteta explains Jurrien Timber absence vs Ipswich and gives injury update

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists that Jurrien Timber hasn't suffered another injury setback despite his absence from their League Cup clash with Ipswich on Tuesday (September 15).

Arteta named a heavily rotated side to face the Tractor Boys in the third round of the League Cup, but there was still no sign of Timber.

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The 25-year-old came on at half-time against Sunderland on Saturday (September 12), for his first appearance since featuring off the bench in the Champions League final.

With fellow right-back Ben White out of the game against Ipswich due to a groin issue, Timber was expected to play.

He wasn’t even named in the squad, however. Arteta has now moved to ease any anxieties that he has suffered another setback.

Arteta told Sky Sports: “No (he has not suffered a setback), everything is fine.

“He has played much more than we wanted. The other day he had 53 minutes after five months out.

“We need to look after him.”