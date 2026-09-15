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Jamie Carragher makes Arteta and Ferguson comparison over referee row

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.Profimedia

Arsenal are looking to speak with refereeing body Pro Ref over the penalty conceded by Ezri Konsa in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win at Sunderland.

England international Konsa and Dan Ballard were involved in a physical exchange inside the penalty box with the Arsenal defender adjudged to have fouled the Sunderland man via excessive holding.

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Gunners boss Mikel Arteta criticised the decision as 'not acceptable' at full-time, and the Premier League champions will liaise with the professional referee's body regarding an explanation on the matter.

"I watched it 20 times and can't find a way to understand how they think it's a penalty in that situation, or the way the VAR has to intervene," Arteta stated.

There is no guarantee over Arsenal receiving a favourable decision on the matter, but former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has claimed Arteta is now beginning to mirror Sir Alex Ferguson's infamous influence on officials.

"This was Mikel Arteta becoming the Sir Alex Ferguson of the Premier League right now. He's the don at the moment; he's the Premier League champion. 

"He's been in his role for six or seven years, and feels he's in a position of power to say, 'Yeah, it wasn't a penalty'.

"I don't think it was a penalty. But it'd be interesting to see how long it takes for another referee to give a penalty against Arsenal in a similar situation."

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Premier LeagueMikel ArtetaAlex FergusonJamie CarragherArsenal

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