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Ipswich boss O'Neil believes Portman Road 'energy' can play key role in Arsenal clash

Ipswich boss O'Neil believes Portman Road 'energy' can play key role in Arsenal clash
Ipswich boss O'Neil believes Portman Road 'energy' can play key role in Arsenal clashREUTERS

Ipswich Town boss Gary O'Neil has urged the home fans to be at their vocal best in their League Cup game against Arsenal on Tuesday (September 15).

The newly promoted side have made an impressive start to life back in the Premier League, with two wins and two defeats in their opening four games.

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Now, they face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the third round of the League Cup having comfortably beaten Leicester 3-1 in the previous.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, O’Neil was excited about and believes the home fans can push them towards a win.

"Arsenal are tough to beat, even if you do everything right," O'Neil told the Ipswich Star.

"I will make some changes to my team. I'm sure Mikel Arteta will make changes to his team, but it is a game we want to win.

"I want us to get as far in the cups as we possibly can, so we are going to give it our best go at home under the lights.

"We missed an opportunity against Liverpool (at the start of September). We played well, but it was already 2-0 in the ninth minute.

"We missed an opportunity to use the energy of Portman Road under the lights against a big side, but we can correct that on Tuesday.

"We can start the game well. We can take the fans with us. We can attempt to beat one of the best sides around."

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