Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has played down the significance ⁠of this weekend's showdown against visiting Manchester City in the Premier League title ‌race, saying it was too early in the season ‌to draw conclusions.

Leaders Arsenal head into ‌the fixture six points clear of Enzo ‌Maresca's third-placed City, who have taken one ‌point from their last four league games after a seven-match winning start.

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Arteta, however, waved aside suggestions ‌Sunday's result could prove decisive ⁠in the title ‌race, despite acknowledging the importance of facing direct ​rivals at The Emirates Stadium.

"When we play the home games against big ​teams, that becomes crucial in the title challenge. We know how important those home games ⁠are and ​the difference they can make," the Spaniard told reporters on Friday.

"But obviously it's November, and we know how long we still have ‌to play. That's the same for every team."

Arteta also kept his cards close to his chest over the fitness of goalkeeper David Raya, who injured his left arm in Arsenal's 2-2 Premier League draw at Newcastle United and missed Tuesday's Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund.

"I don't know," Arteta ‌said when asked if Raya would ​be fit to face City. "We still have ‌a few hours before the game. We're just trying to get everybody back."

Kepa Arrizabalaga came on for Raya at Newcastle last Saturday and played in the 1-1 ⁠draw with ⁠Dortmund on Tuesday.