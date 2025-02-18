Mido: Instant Marmoush impact at Man City no surprise to me!

Egyptian great Mido admits he's not surprised by the early impact of Omar Marmoush at Manchester City.

The Egypt striker, having arrived last month from Eintracht Frankfurt, hit a hat-trick in victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

Mido told talkSPORT: "I'm not surprised with his hat-trick last weekend. I know him very well and I know that he's brave and he's got the character to compete at the highest level.

"I mean the boy has had quality since he was 16. I gave him his debut in Egypt when I was coaching him and he's a top talent. He’s a great investment for Manchester City.

"He's at the right age now. I always believe especially for strikers and attacking players that 26 and 27 is the best age to sign a player because this is the time when you get to your peak in your career.

"He's a top top striker. He can play as a winger as well, but he's very clever to get in the right movement at the right timing and I think when the City team gets better and plays better he will score more goals.It's always difficult to join any football club in January. It's not easy, I joined Tottenham in January and I know how difficult it is.

"Even if you were playing at the highest level, the Premier League has got a higher tempo. I mean it will take him time especially that Man City are not doing great.

"But he will upgrade the squad and I think this was the idea from the management to sign him because he can play in different positions. He can play as a left winger, he can play as a right winger and believe me he's a good striker as well.

"If Haaland is not there he can do the job. This season I'm expecting him to do well and starting from next season where Manchester City of course will sign another four or five quality younger players I think he will be the star of the team next season."