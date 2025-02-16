Man City boss Guardiola delighted with Marmoush, Nico for victory over Newcastle

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was left pleased after their 4-0 win against Newcastle.

Omar Marmoush hit a hat-trick, with James McAtee also scoring on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The highlights are for him, of course,” the City boss said. “Three goals, we knew it - in Germany at Frankfurt he made good numbers.

“Against Leyton Orient he had three clear chances and couldn’t score but we knew sooner or later.

“The dynamic of the group was good and performance was good. He showed what he is.

“Hopefully he can handle the biggest compliments that are coming. It’s non-stop.

"It’s so simple, when you play good everyone adapts quickly but when you don’t play good, you need time. It’s not difficult.

“When we played against Chelsea, he played good and we won. He’s a player that we missed, his movements in behind and his pace.

“He likes to attack the space and he helps to play with more time. When we play like we did today, everyone is better - even the manager!”

Guardiola was also pleased with Nico Gonzalez's performance.

He added: "The presence from Nico help us a lot in the 50/50s. He wins seven and we can run. If he loses seven, they would run.

“The club made an incredible investment for the future. He was a player in the Barcelona academy, which is the best in the world to teach you things like body shape.

“(Former Porto boss Sergio) Conceicao helped him a lot to improve being aggressive and smart and how to play different types of game.

“He’s 23, like a mini-Rodri. It’s a big compliment but he has a feeling with that presence. He wins the duels. He’s far away in other things because Rodri is the best.”