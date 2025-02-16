Tribal Football
Most Read
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Grealish "worse for wear" as he confronts photographers after partying two days following Man City defeat
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Osasuna, Vini Jr offers and Saudi threat
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward

Man City keeper Ederson proud after making record-breaking assist

Paul Vegas
Man City keeper Ederson proud after making record-breaking assist
Man City keeper Ederson proud after making record-breaking assistTribalfootball
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was delighted with his assist in their 4-0 win against Newcastle.

It marked a record in the Premier League, as his teeing up for Omar Marmoush's first goal of his hat-trick was his sixth in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ederson surpasses Paul Robinson and said:“I’m happy to make this mark. I hope there is more to come.

“It’s a difficult team to play against because they mark man to man. I see the space, because they go man for man, the player free is the goalkeeper.

“Up front they’re man for man and we have good fast players, Savinho, Marmoush and Erling, so it’s easy, I just put the ball there. 

“I remember in my first two seasons here I trained it a lot. It’s natural now. I see the movement and the ball comes to me, and I play it into the space.”

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueEdersonMarmoush OmarManchester CityNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Magical Marmoush bags hat-trick as Man City put four past Newcastle
Howe gives crucial Newcastle update on Gordon ahead of Man City clash
Bournemouth boss Iraola on Southampton: I don’t think it’s going to be comfortable for us