Man City keeper Ederson proud after making record-breaking assist

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was delighted with his assist in their 4-0 win against Newcastle.

It marked a record in the Premier League, as his teeing up for Omar Marmoush's first goal of his hat-trick was his sixth in the Premier League.

Ederson surpasses Paul Robinson and said:“I’m happy to make this mark. I hope there is more to come.

“It’s a difficult team to play against because they mark man to man. I see the space, because they go man for man, the player free is the goalkeeper.

“Up front they’re man for man and we have good fast players, Savinho, Marmoush and Erling, so it’s easy, I just put the ball there.

“I remember in my first two seasons here I trained it a lot. It’s natural now. I see the movement and the ball comes to me, and I play it into the space.”