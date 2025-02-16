Marmoush celebrates Man City hat-trick: Amazing day

Omar Marmoush was left floating after his hat-trick in Manchester City's rout of Newcastle.

City won 4-0 on the day as Marmoush scored his first goals for the club.

Amazing day. The feeling is crazy of course, it’s the first hat-trick of my career so it’s a really, really nice feeling,” he said.

“From the beginning of the match we came, from the first minute, really focused on the job and we got the job done.

“It was all fast paced, so I’m really happy to help the team. The most important thing is to get the three points and we did what we could always do.

“I also have to thank my teammates, my coach, the staff, everyone helped me from the first day in feeling a part of this family. They helped me show my qualities and helped me reach where I reached today.

“It’s just the beginning and we are looking forward to the next games. I’m really happy that I helped the team, but now the game is behind us, we look forward to our next game and start focusing on the next game.”