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RB Leipzig sensation Antonio Nusa breaks silence on Premier League links

RB Leipzig sensation Antonio Nusa breaks silence on Premier League links
RB Leipzig sensation Antonio Nusa breaks silence on Premier League linksVEGARD GRØTT/BILDBYRÅN / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

RB Leipzig youngster Antonio Nusa has responded to rumours linking him with moves to Arsenal and Tottenham.

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the most exciting young prospects in Europe, with six goals and eight assists in his 15 games for RB Leipzig this season.

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Nusa has consistently been linked with moves to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Tottenham reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Despite all the noise, Nusa insists he’s not paying any attention to it.

"I try to take a step back from it. There is a lot going on at the same time now. I try not to open my mobile phone too often, because there is always some stuff there,” the youngster told TV 2.

"I see everything, then! Whatever comes. I'm not blind, after all, so I get it. That's why I try to take a step back. I have good people around me. It's not a stress. 

“I just try to enjoy the everyday life I have in Leipzig. It's a fantastic team with a fantastic coach. 

"Next to it, I have an agent who works with all other parts, and just lets me focus on the football. That's the most important thing for me," he added.

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