Michail Antonio's contract decision at West Ham delayed as striker become a free agent

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio will now become a free agent as his contract expires this summer.

Antonio joined West Ham from Nottingham Forest in 2015 and is their all-time leading Premier League goalscorer with 68 goals in 268 games. However, after sustaining a broken leg in a horrific car crash six months ago, the forward’s future is up in the air as the Hammers ponder a new deal.

The 35-year-old returned to action for the first time since the incident earlier this month, featuring for Jamaica in their 1-0 defeat to Guatemala. The 35-year-old forward, whose wage is around £90K a week will now become a free agent this week in what is a troubling time for the veteran. Earlier this season the club released a statement on the striker, confirming that he would leave for free until a decision is made.

“Given Michail Antonio’s unique situation, following his serious road traffic accident in December 2024, there will be no formal decision and announcement on his future until such time that it is considered right and appropriate,” the club said in a statement.

“However, as his current contract is also due to expire on 30 June, for the purposes of the Premier League Retained List procedure at the end of the 2024-25 season, Michail will be listed as a free transfer.

“As a long-serving, highly respected player, and a much-loved member of the West Ham family, the club’s absolute priority at this time is to support Michail personally in his journey to resume playing at the highest level.”

The forward scored just one goal in 14 league appearances before his season was brutally ended. Antonio’s last appearance for West Ham was in a 3-1 defeat by Leicester City on December 3rd and as the club take their time over a new contract offer it is looking increasingly likely that that may be his final game for the side.