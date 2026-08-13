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Michael Carrick confident Marcus Rashford can put Man United 'ups and downs' behind him

Michael Carrick confident Marcus Rashford can put Man United 'ups and downs' behind him
Michael Carrick confident Marcus Rashford can put Man United 'ups and downs' behind himČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Cody Froggatt

Man United boss Michael Carrick admitted he's excited about Marcus Rashford's return to the club.

It’s been over 18 months since Rashford, 28, last played a game for Man United, first joining Aston Villa on loan and then heading to Barcelona last summer.

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Barcelona had the option to buy the England international for a reported £26 million included in the deal but opted to sign Anthony Gordon instead.

Since then, there has been no concrete interest in Rashford and reports have suggested that Carrick is looking to reintegrate him.

While Carrick refused to say whether that was the case or not, he remains adamant that Rashford can play a role for United in the coming season.

“Marcus is our player and he’s part of the group like anybody else. He came in, he’s trained really well,” he told The Athletic.

“I’ve known him a long time, like I’ve known some of the others a long time, so I don’t treat him any different to anybody else, but it’s been good to have him around the group again this week. I’m really positive with that.”

When asked if he would like Rashford to stay, Carrick acknowledged the circumstances that led to his departure in the first place.

“He’s a very good player, Marcus, and if you’re going to have a career over 10 or 15 years, there’s going to be times when things go in a different direction," he responded.

“Alright, that happens. There are ups and downs, and that doesn’t judge you as a one-off of judgement. It’s what happens over time, and now we’re in a positive place as a group, and Marcus can offer us so much. 

“He has done, and he can do again, so in that respect, it’s quite exciting.

“He gives us something a little bit different in the group.”

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Marcus RashfordMichael CarrickManchester UnitedBarcelonaPremier League

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